ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 46.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $5.42 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00123701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

