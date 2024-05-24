Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH):

5/23/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – LightPath Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 20,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

