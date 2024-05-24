Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH):
- 5/23/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – LightPath Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 20,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
