Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 1,334,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,572,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.