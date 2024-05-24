Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

