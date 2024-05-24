Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
