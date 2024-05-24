Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $242.05 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Insider Activity at Radiant Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.