QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 11.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06). Approximately 271,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 116,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85.

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

