Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Benchmark

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

