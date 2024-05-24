Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 142,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $39.31.

Insider Activity

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

