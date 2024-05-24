QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

