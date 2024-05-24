QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,459. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

