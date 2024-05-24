Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreased by Analyst

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

