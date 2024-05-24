Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Increased by Analyst

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

PTCT stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

