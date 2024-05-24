Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for GSK plc Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. GSK has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after buying an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

