Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 643,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,877,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,545 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

