Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

