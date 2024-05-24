Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Credit Acceptance Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $12.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.45. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $40.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $14.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $49.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $16.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $59.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $15.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $63.38 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.33.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $476.01 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

