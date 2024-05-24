Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of PPBT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

About Purple Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.