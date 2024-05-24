Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.71. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 11,153 shares trading hands.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $644.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.