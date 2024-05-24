Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 113,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Specifically, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

