PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $124,107 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

