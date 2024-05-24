ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,609. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

