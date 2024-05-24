ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,874 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. 2,208,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,486. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

