ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

