ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 2,554,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,948. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

