ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.26. 4,638,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $244.56. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

