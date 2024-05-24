ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,872 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $106.27. 3,405,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

