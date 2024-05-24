ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. 12,210,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

