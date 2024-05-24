ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 664 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,997,000 after acquiring an additional 356,410 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.99. The company had a trading volume of 228,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average is $183.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $203.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

