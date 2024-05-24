ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,636,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $336.67 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

