ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.34. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 2,506,588 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

