Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 9,852 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,432.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,757.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 212,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,468. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

