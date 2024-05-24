Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 3.9%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.72. 131,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 719,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $833.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

