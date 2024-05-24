Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

TSE:POW opened at C$40.24 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 90.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.99.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

