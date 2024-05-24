Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells $28,568.30 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PXLW. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

