Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a report released on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHUN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

