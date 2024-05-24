Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 153.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 173,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $599.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 869,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

