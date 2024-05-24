Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) versus TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruBridge and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 0.43 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -2.77 Perion Network $755.83 million 0.72 $117.41 million $2.10 5.37

Analyst Ratings

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TruBridge and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 4 2 0 2.33

TruBridge currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.36%. Perion Network has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 128.93%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than TruBridge.

Risk and Volatility

TruBridge has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -15.27% 8.44% 4.09% Perion Network 13.94% 20.70% 14.56%

Summary

Perion Network beats TruBridge on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

