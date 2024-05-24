Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 1.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 136,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,032,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

