PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Deborah M. Messemer Sells 4,422 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 8,171,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,467,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

