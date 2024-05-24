Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 155.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,681 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 337.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

