Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. Sells 150,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

