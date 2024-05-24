Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

