PARSIQ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $27.76 million and $1.60 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

