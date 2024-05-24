Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

