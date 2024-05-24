Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.560-5.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.420 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $311.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $194.08 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.