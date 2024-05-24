Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,735 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $32,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,095 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

