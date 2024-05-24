Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 216,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 1,030,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,822. The firm has a market cap of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

