Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 90,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,117,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,433. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

