Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $234,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.