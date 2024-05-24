Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 1,473 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.47. 234,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,464. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.